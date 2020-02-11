Hug Day 2020: Here's A List Of Adorable Messages To Send Your Long-distance Lover

Hug day is the sixth day of Valentine’s Day week. A hug is a simplest yet beautiful thing to give your better half. But here are some sweet messages that you can send to your better half giving them a virtual hug. Take a look at these messages and make sure you send the big best virtual hug to your partner on this day.

Sending your way a warm hug, to let you know that I am thinking of you and I miss you.

Never wait until tomorrow to hug someone you could hug today because when you give the one you get one right back your way.

A hug is a handshake from the heart and I am sure a hug will help you feel calm and happy.

In the warmth of my hug, you will feel the depth of my emotion. Happy hug day!

With a warm hug, I want to tell you that my love for you is real. Happy Hug Day!

I love you not only for what you have made of yourself but for what you are making of me. I love you for the part of me that you bring out. Happy Hug Day!

A sweet hug to anyone, Bring strength and happiness to face, Just like food gives energy and Exercise gives fitness.

Your arms were always open when I needed a hug. Your heart understood when I needed a friend. Your gentle eyes were stern when I needed a lesson. Your strength and love have guided me & gave me wings. Wishing you a happy hug day

I Love you more today than I did yesterday, but not as much as I will tomorrow. Happy Hug Day.

Image courtesy: Priscilla Du Preez, Unsplash.com