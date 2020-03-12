Wondering How To Decide Wedding Venue? Here Is The Ultimate Checklist

One of the first decisions that couples make when planning their wedding day is the wedding venue and there are several types of wedding venues to choose from - from barns to massive ballrooms. The wedding party space has a powerful ability to set the tone for the wedding, which is why it becomes crucial to choose the site wisely and in a budget-friendly manner. With all that said now, here are some of the important things to consider before couples could finalize their wedding venue:

How to decide wedding venue?

Wedding Venue Cost: Factors affecting the cost

There are many factors that affect the wedding venue's price. Starting with the location, wedding venues in major cities tend to cost more than those located in rural areas. Coming next is the wedding date, which unknowingly can have an impact on the wedding venue cost. The rates are even higher during the peak season and on weekends.

The next major thing one should keep in mind is the size, the more guests are invited the more the money one has to spend. If the venue includes catering, that may cost per person. So the size needs to be kept in mind. One has to also check if the wedding venue prices include the rentals for tables and chairs. A couple of other things one needs to keep in mind while finalizing the wedding venue is the little-known expenses like Parking, taxes and fees, and outside vendor fees.

Budget-friendly wedding venue ideas

Focusing on priorities becomes an essential thing to include in while planning a budget-friendly wedding venue.

Figuring out what couples want from the wedding and spurlging things accordingly will save on their budget with things that do not matter much.

Considering non-traditional venues and getting creative with the places can prove beneficial. Many locations have the ability to withhold both weddings and receptions, so instead of choosing different locations for each event, one can choose a single location.

Try to get various offers from different locations and research thoroughly. Use that available information to complete the advantage. Many locations jack up the prices and use the 'wedding' to their advantage.

