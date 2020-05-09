Mother's Day Status: Here Are Some Lovely And Heartfelt Messages For Your Mother

Mother's Day is celebrated every year on the second Sunday of May. Mother's Day 2020 falls on May 10. The day is celebrated to show love, care and compassion towards mothers all across the world. On this day, one must let their Mother take a holiday and relax for the day as they must feel special and happy. In order to wish your mother, you can post a Mother's Day WhatsApp status.

Here are some statuses for Mother's Day:

Wishing you all the love and happiness you so richly deserve! Happy Mother’s Day

When you are in pain, you need only look at your mother and you’ll receive help.

Ma, I promise to live a life that will do justice to all the sacrifices you’ve made.

May your mother’s day be filled with as much happiness as you brought to my childhood.

She is Strong, She is funny, She is kind, She is beautiful, She is caring and compassionate, She is my hero, She is my MOM. Happy Mother’s Day!

You only get one mother in this life … appreciate her … love her always …!

Dear Mom, I might not have seen god but I am sure she is your replica. Happy Mother’s Day!

Hey Mummy, I love you loads and appreciate all you do. Please keep on being the best in my life.

My heart feels boundless joy to thank you for being my best friend, philosopher, and mentor through all these years!

To the strongest, greatest, most caring, most giving, and stubborn mother in the world! HAPPY MOTHER'S DAY!

There Is Only One Pretty Child In The World, And Every Mother Has It. Happy Mother’s Day!

It’s a full-time job, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. Moms are unbelievable. Happy Mother’s Day to all moms out there.

I believe in love at first sight because I fell in love with my mom the moment I opened my eyes. Happy Mother’s Day

There were too many Angels in Heaven, so God sent some to earth and called them MOTHERS…

Thanks for everything that you have done for me, and all that you are still doing.

A mother is a person who sacrifices herself gladly so that her children can be safe and sound.

Mothers hold their children’s hands for a short while, but they hold their hearts forever. Happy Mother’s Day!

Mother Teaches Us: M- Moral Values O- Obedience T- Truth H- Honour E- Ethics R- Respect

Being A Full-Time Mother Is One Of The Highest Salaried Jobs In My Field Since The Payment Is Pure Love.

A Mother Understands What A Child Does Not Say. Happy Mother’s Day

God Said, “Your Angel Will Always Talk To You About Me And Will Teach You The Way To Come Back To Me, Even Though I Will Always Be Next To You."

Never disrespect your mother,she’s the only person in your life that loves you unconditionally,and has your back 100% ... Happy Mother’s day

