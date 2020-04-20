Psychological Tips For Couples Staying Together Amid Lockdown | Read More

With the Coronavirus quarantine being extended all over the globe, tensions inside the house might be on the rise especially between couples. There might be a few stressful situations which can threaten the haven inside the four walls. With the uncertainty, work from home, losing jobs and co-parenting, unknown territories will have to be trodden on for couples stuck together during the quarantine. Here are some psychological tips that such couples could follow during the quarantine to battle the stressful situation.

Give and take space during their quarantine

While the quarantine is providing ample opportunities for couples to spend time together, it can also lead to stressful situations for them. One might get more quickly irritated with their partner without any other activity or feeling a constant encroachment of their personal space. However, according to psychological tips and studies conducted by experts, taking time out each day for oneself and spending some time alone will lessen such problems.

Use "I" instead of accusing or complaining

When asking their partner to do something or help them, especially with household chores, they can speak from their perspective. Constant complaining or accusing the other person will lead to unwanted quarrels and tension in the house. This will enable them to understand the situation better instead of interpreting the statement as an attack or accusation.

What is your responsibility?

If a couple finds they are fighting often and about petty matters then it is important to think about what part they are playing. Studies conducted by psychologists have shown that couples tend to get stuck in the same pattern of interaction during quarrels. Hence, it is important to take a while and retrospect on one's own habits or behaviour that might be leading towards such tense situations.

Take a break

If one can sense that a certain discussion is not yielding any solution rather creating stress at home, it is important to take a break from it. This will help clear out the mind and bring up possible solutions. Or discussing it again with a fresh and calmer might help solve the problem faster.

Acknowledge and appreciate each other's strengths

During a tense situation inside the house, it is also important to support each other. One can try to find the other's strengths which help them cope through difficult times and bring it to their notice. This will not only help them but also make them appreciate the other more for their attention and concern.

