Sagittarius Finds These Four Zodiac Signs To Be Most Compatible

A person who is born between November 22 and December 21 has Sagittarius as their sun sign. Sagittarians are optimistic, energetic, and progressive. They do not mind an adventure that helps them feel happy and adds to their optimistic beliefs. So when it comes to a Sagittarius, certain sun signs are much more compatible than others. Read on to know which signs are most compatible with Sagittarius.

Sagittarius and their most compatible signs

1. Aries

The sun signs Aries and Sagittarius are like two peas in a pod. Both are fire signs and hence tend to gel easily. Sagittarius and Aries both share the quality of nurturing their adventurous streak. Both the signs are also optimistic individuals hence arguments and fights tend to be resolved easily. One major challenge a Sagittarius might face with an Aries is the sacrifice a relationship needs. Both the signs share a strong-headed nature hence sacrificing or compromising can put this pair at a tough spot.

2. Gemini

Gemini and Sagittarius have opposite characteristics but these signs also get along well. The opposite qualities help them in helping out each other in a crisis. Both Gemini and Sagittarius enjoy travelling and exploring places. Sagittarius also believes in experimentation and Gemini is the perfect partner in these situations.

3. Aquarius

A friendship established between Aquarius and Sagittarius last the longest. Both the signs are the perfect partners in crime for each other. Both the signs in a relationship do have to try to strike the perfect balance between independence and commitments. Aquarius and Sagittarius both have a chance to sustain in a long-distance relationship because their chemistry is strong right from the moment their friendship is established.

4. Capricorn

Capricorn and Sagittarius share some stark differences in their personalities. Sagittarius is a rule-breaker and Capricorn believes in living by the rules. Sagittarius looks for a fun escape whereas Capricorn thinks about responsibility. Even though both of these are completely different when it comes to their personalities, their different outlooks help them in figuring out a solution regarding their problems and appreciating each other's presence in their lives.

