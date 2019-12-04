Sagittarius Horoscope For December 5 - Sagittarius Daily Predictions

Sagittarians are curious and open-hearted people. They are huge adventure and travel junkies. They can light up any room with their laughter. These people, who are born between November 23 and December 21, are also very emotional and caring.

Daily Horoscope for Sagittarius: What to expect today?

A whole bunch of positive developments are in store for you today, only if you are willing to meet new people and open yourself to newer opportunities. Be honest and respect your co-workers today because if you do so, things will start looking bright for you. Do not let your arrogance and negativity get the best of you.

Love

Always remember that not everyone you meet in your life is here to stay and that applies to your love life as well. There might be a few heated arguments with your better half today but if you handle it well, you might just save your relationship. Make sure to not repeat the mistakes from your past again.

Career

Make sure that you pull up your socks and work hard towards achieving your goals. You need to give yourself a direction and hence, you need to pick up a challenging task so that it pushes you to move forward. You may fail to impress your seniors at work today but that does not mean you do not put up your best self.

Health

Today, there is a chance that you might find new things to do. These will help to save your time and improve your overall well-being. You will engage in a deep yet meaningful conversation with someone special.

Family

Your problems regarding your children or family members will be seen coming to an end now slowly. Your family seems to be in a happy place overall now. If there seem to be any arguments at home then do not start getting hyper, this might only worsen the situation at hand.

