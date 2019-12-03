Sagittarius Horoscope For December 04 | Sagittarius Daily Predictions

Sagittarius is the last fire sign of the zodiac. The symbol suggests they are always on a quest for knowledge. People born between November 23 and December 21 fall under the zodiac sign. They are often the star in the crowd, due to their enigmatic charm and infectious laughter. They are the people who always want to do some of the other things to keep themselves engaging, even when they have enough on their plate. Here's the daily prediction for a Sagittarian.

Sagittarians- What to expect today?

Today, you will spend most of your time with your friends, discussing attitudes, beliefs and values. There are chances that you might be overshadowed by your peers in this discussion, leading to melancholy thoughts about love and friendship. Stay focussed and do not let the discussions falter your self-confidence.

Love

You will spend most of your time with your friends. This might upset your partner, but a romantic message or a small chat might boost her mood. Do not miss any chance to pamper your partner with gifts and compliments as they are at a vulnerable stage of their life.

Career

Your superiors will entrust you with an important responsibility today. So do not deviate your attention to another work, as successful completion of the work will reward you in future. As for students, you may have to put in extra work and time to score the desired grades during this phase.

Health

Today, concentrate more on mental health and maintaining sanity. For which, you can start the day with some time set aside for yoga or meditation. Today you will feel positive and will be in dearth of a new fitness regime. So, spend a little time planning for a new diet regime that is plausible.

Family

You will refrain from indulging in emotions and will refrain from sharing your emotions and perception to anybody. This will lead to emotional turmoil in your relationship with your family member, especially your parents.

