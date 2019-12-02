Sagittarius Horoscope For December 3, 2019 - Sagittarius Daily Predictions

Sagittarians are born between November 22 and December 21. If you are born under the zodiac sign, see what your horoscope says today- If you prefer red over blue, or gold over silver, it does not mean that these will be your preferences even a year from now. Yet someone may be urging you to make a choice or even a commitment about something that you know could change. Don't worry too much about that, Moonchild. The only thing you can decide now is what's in your heart at the moment. If you can see it that way, then you know you are being honest. No one can blame you if your preferences change in the future.

What to expect today

Today you might feel positive about yourself. Just remember that do not let this feeling go away. You may get surprised at the end of the day.

Love

There are important decisions to be taken in your relationship. Make sure you do not expect anything out of the outcome. If you are single just be positive and learn to love yourself as if you cannot love yourself how will you love anyone else.

Career

Positive day at your workplace. You might not be busy today. This is a good opportunity to take some time out and spend it with your loved ones. Do not get too carried away with your work.

Health

It has been quite a while now that you have been following an unhealthy diet. Maybe it is time to switch to a healthy diet. Your mental health is getting affected because of your food habits. Take care of yourself.

Money

Today is not a good day to invest your money. However, the money which was expected to come to you might come today. Make sure to take advice from seniors regarding investing your money.

