Sorry Love-birds, It's Not All Hunky-dory On Valentine's Day & These Bitter Memes Prove It

Valentine’s Day is being celebrated across the world on February 14, Friday. The day of love is looked forward with excitement by lovers, and many even gear up for it in an interesting way by celebrating the Valentine’s Week before. Starting with days like Teddy Day, Kiss Day, Hug Day and more, the celebrations conclude on February 14, where couples spend time with each other, share gifts and more.

While this is the story for lovers on this day, what about those who do not have a lover? Some could be single, and then there are those who might have gone through a hard break-up. Valentine’s Day is not a very desirable day for such people.

They could still manage on other days, but Valentine’s Day could be a day where they are reminded of their singledom or their former partners. Being asked about the plans for this day, or people wishing them for Valentine’s Day, and seeing love-dovey posts all across on social media, could be hard for some too.

Many of these took to Twitter to show that it is not always hunky-dory on Valentine’s Day.

One wrote it was better to be ‘unlovable’ and save money on Valentine’s Day. Another shared a graphic of how the love ‘died’ between them. Valentine’s Day plans were met with Deepika Padukone’s happy to sad expression.

Save money this Valentine's Day by being unlovable — Sorrow-scopes (@Sorrowscopes) February 12, 2020

When someone asks your Valentine’s Day plans. pic.twitter.com/A4r2EYXOpC — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) February 14, 2020

The only Val I need now is ReviVAL!!! Revive me oh Lord!!! 🔥#ValentinesDay2020 pic.twitter.com/0f1hWyKmv2 — timi (@kvng__timmy) February 14, 2020

A user shared a Pulp magazine cover on how hard it is with ‘too many feelings’ and lack of communication on what the other person is thinking.

No ‘Valentine’, ReviVAL was the only ‘VAL’ one needed from the relationship. Thrashing a cutout of a heart was another way for someone to express irritation for this day.

