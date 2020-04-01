Food Lion's Working Hours & Special Senior Hours During Current Pandemic

Food Lion is an American grocery store chain. The grocery store chain started in 1957 and is based in Salisbury, N.C. The company operates more than 1000 grocery stores. It also has more than 68000 employees to serve their customers. Here is a look at Food Lion hours and Food Lion senior hours during this time.

The deadly Coronavirus has claimed many lives until now all around the world. People around the world have been worried about the stores being open during the Coronavirus crisis. For the readers who are unclear about Food Lion hours, here are the details about Food Lion hours and Food Lion Senior hours.

Food Lion hours

For all the customers who are still unclear about Food Lion hours today, the grocery store chain is open from Sunday-Saturday from 7.00 AM to 11.00 PM. Even in the Coronavirus scare situation around the world, the store is sticking to its regular working hours in almost every store. They have also increased preventive measures to maintain social distancing.

Food Lion senior hours

Food Lion has started special senior hours to cater to senior citizens during this time fo crisis. The company will welcome customers above 60 years of age and those with weak immune systems in Food Lion senior hours. The designated Food Lion senior hours will be on Mondays and Wednesdays from 7 AM to 8 AM.

Precautions taken by Food Lion

The company released an official statement on their website to talk about the current Coronavirus pandemic and how the company is handling it. The company has hired around 5000 associates to address the needs of its customers. The statement further said that the company prioritizes the safety and health of customers. They are also making sure that all the products are available for its customers.