O'Reilly Hours And O'Reilly Senior Hours Amidst The Global Coronavirus Pandemic

Oreilly Auto Parts is an American auto parts retailer store chain. They provide automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The retail stores provide to both professional service providers and do-it-yourself customers. O'Reilly hours are now changed because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The deadly Coronavirus has claimed over 39,000 lives until now all over the world. People around the world have been worried about stores being open during the Coronavirus crisis. For the readers who are unclear about O'Reilly hours, here are the details about O'Reilly hours and O'Reilly Senior hours.

O'Reilly Hours during the current Coronavirus pandemic

For the people who are still confused about O'Reilly hours today, the auto parts retail stores are open from 7.30 AM to 7.30 PM. As per various reports, the older generation is at a higher risk of getting infected with the deadly virus. Among the people who have lost their lives because of Coronavirus, a high number of people are senior citizens. As far as the O'Reilly hours are concerned, there are no special O'Reilly senior hours. The stores are open from 7.30 am to 7.30 pm.

Precautions taken by O'Reilly stores

The O'Reilly company made an official announcement regarding the current Coronavirus pandemic situation on its website. The statement said that they are closely monitoring local and national reports on the evolving impact of COVID-19. It also said that they have set up a task force to follow the instructions and guidelines by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO). Talking about their stores, the statement said that they have increased the sanitization and housekeeping efforts. The statement also revealed that they are frequently disinfecting often-touched surfaces in their stores.