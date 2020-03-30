Rite Aid Hours And Rite Aid Senior Hours During The Coronavirus Crisis

Rite Aid Corporation is a drugstore chain in US. It is one of the largest US corporations in terms of total revenue. Rite Aid began in the year 1962. Rite Aid hours are changed now because of the Coronavirus pandemic. Here is a look at the Rite Aid hours.

The deadly Coronavirus has claimed many lives until now all around the world. People around the world have been worried about the stores being open during the Coronavirus crisis. For the readers who are unclear about Rite Aid hours, here are the details about Rite Aid hours and Rite Aid Senior hours

Rite Aid hours

For all those who are still confused about Rite Aid hours today, the drugstore chain is open from 8 AM to 10 PM. The company’s CEO said in a statement on the company’s website that the home delivery services will be available on request. The statement also said that the company will waive delivery service fees for eligible prescriptions. The statement also said that they will continue to monitor the situation and will provide updates on its website and stores as the condition is fluid now because of the Coronavirus crisis.

Rite Aid senior hours

The company recently announced Rite Aid senior hours in an effort to protect older customers from getting affected and to provide ease of shopping. The company’s official website states that they have dedicated one hour every day of the week for the senior citizens. Rite Aid senior hours for people above the age of 65 are between 9 AM to 10 AM. The company has urged people with a weak immune system and senior citizens to shop in these hours. They also urged other people to shop after 10 AM to help the community.