GFS' New Working Hours During Current Coronavirus Pandemic; Check It Out

Gordon Food Service also known as GFS is one of the largest family-operated broad lines of food distribution company. GFS has more than 120 years of experience. The company was formed in 1897. Their main vision is to serve its customers with the highest quality food service. Here are GFS hours amidst the worldwide Coronavirus pandemic.

The deadly Coronavirus has claimed many lives until now all around the world and the number seems to be increasing every day. People around the world have been worried about the stores being open during the Coronavirus crisis. For the readers who are still unclear about GFS hours, here are the details about GFS hours and GFS Senior hours.

GFS Hours during current Coronavirus situation

For all the customers who are still confused about GFS hours today, the foodservice distributor is open from 7.00 AM to 8.00 PM. The stores are also open on Sundays. GFS hours on Sunday are from 12.00 PM to 6.00 PM. As per various media reports, the older generation is at a higher risk of getting infected with the disease. Among the people who have lost their lives because of Coronavirus, a high number of people are senior citizens. As far as the GFS hours are concerned, there are no special GFS senior hours.

Precautions taken by GFS stores

CEO of the company stated on their official website regarding the current Coronavirus situation. The statement said that they are finding new ways to provide the best service to its customers and also to maintain their workers’ wages. The statement also focused on the company’s priorities. It said that the company is prioritising the health and service to the customers and also helping the health officials and government leaders as they work to contain the virus.