Amazon Black Friday 2019: Best Deals And Promotions Offered By The Website

Amazon Black Friday 2019 is about to start on November 29, 2019. The online store will provide its customers with special deals and offers. Also, promotional codes will be provided that is exclusively dedicated to Black Friday. This year, Amazon’s first Black Friday 2019 was from July 15 to November 17.

Black Friday sales in Amazon India will be held on November 29 and continue till the end of the next day. You can shop at the Black Friday Deals Week on all Amazon Global (India) stores for fashion, accessories, electronics, home goods, etc. You can also expect to avail of great savings on such an elaborate selection of Indian and international brands. You should look out for discounts across most categories, particularly on electronic items and fashion accessories. Amazon will also offer `Deals of the Day’ during this week. You can also expect superb deals on Kindles and Amazon Books. The discounts at Amazon India during the Black Friday sale will range from 20% to 90%, depending on the category that you will be shopping in.

The exciting deals and offers of the Amazon Black Friday 2019 can be found in the dedicated sub-section pertaining to this event on the Amazon.in online store. Here are the deals offered by Amazon during the Black Friday 2019.

Upto 45% off on TVs and Appliances

Clothing and home décor under ₹400

Upto 40% off on chocolates

Upto 50% off on home essentials

Upto 60% off on Headsets for all styles

Upto 65% off on Boat products

Upto 60% off on Cookware and dining

Upto 60% off on Amazon products

Upto 70% off on Men’s fashion

Upto 40% off on Women’s fashion

Upto 75% off on Black Friday Toy list

