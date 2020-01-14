Amazon Quiz Today January 14 Answers: Win Canon M200 Mirrorless Camera

Amazon India, every year, offers a variety of sales to its customers. The sale claims to provide one of the highest discount rates and flat schemes on the products available. To create a buzz for the sale, Amazon India is conducting daily quizzes for various brands. These quizzes focus on product trivia and thereby provide the opportunity for customers to win. The sale focuses on major categories such as electronics, fashion, home appliances, and also launches new products in these categories. So here are the questions and answers for today’s quiz to win a Canon M200 Mirrorless Camera.

Amazon quiz answers prizes and odds of winning

There is a total of 1 prize that will be given under this contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

How To Play Amazon Quiz:

This is Amazon App only offer, so we suggest you use & install the Amazon Android or iOS app

Just Download The Amazon App On Your Mobile From Playstore Or App Store

Now Just Open The App & Create/Sign in Into Amazon Account

How To Go To Quiz? – Amazon app > Offers > click on Quiz 8 AM to 12 PM

Now Just Open the App Banner & You Are About to Start The Quiz With “Start” Button

Amazon quiz answers

Question 1- On January 2, 2020, Prakash Parv was celebrated as the birth anniversary of which Sikh Guru?

Answer: Guru Gobind Singh

Question 2- David Stern who recently passed away was a former Commissioner of which famous Sports league? (Hint: Players like LeBron James, Michael Jordan played in this league)

Answer: NBA

Question 3- For playing which character did Joaquin Phoenix win the 2020 Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture?

Answer: Joker

Question 4- Leo Carter recently became the 4th in T20 cricket and 7th overall to achieve what feat? (Hint : Yuvraj achieved this in 2007)

Answer: Hit 6 Sixes in an over

Question 5- Andaman and Nicobar Islands recently commemorated the 76th Anniversary of the first flag hoisting by whom?

Answer: Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

