Amazon Quiz Answers Today: December 2 | Answer And Win Rs. 5,000

Amazon India, every year, offers a variety of sales to its customers. The sale claims to provide one of the highest discount rates and flat schemes on the products available. To create a buzz for the sale, Amazon India is conducting daily quizzes for various brands. These quizzes focus on product trivia and thereby provide the opportunity for customers to win. The sale focuses on major categories such as electronics, fashion, home appliances, and also launches new products in these categories. So here are the questions and answers for today’s quiz to win Rs.5,000.

Amazon quiz prizes and odds of winning

There are a total of 1 prize(s) that will be given under this contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

Amazon quiz answers for December 2, 2019

1. Black Friday associated with the start of the Christmas shopping season, is observed on the day of after which holiday in the USA?

Halloween

St.Patrick’s Day

Thanksgiving

All Saints Day

Answer: Thanksgiving

2.’Finding the gaps’ is a part memoir, part self-help book written by which personality known for his accurate decision making?

Dipak Misra

Simon Taufel

Manmohan Singh

Pierre Luigi Collina

Answer: Simon Taufel

3. National Milk Day is observed on 26th November every year, is observed on the birthday of which famous indian?

Dr.Verghese Kurien

Acharya Vinoba Singh

Chaudhary Charan Singh

Lal Bahadur Shastri

Answer: Dr.Verghese Kurien

4. Which famous cricketer’s twitter handle has his name along with the words 100pmh?

Virender Singh

Matthew Hayden

Jeff Thomson

Shoaib Akhtar

Answer: Shoaib Akhtar

5. Kitten, Pumps, Cone, Sling Back and platform are types of what?

Bags

Wristbands

Heels

Wallets

Answer: Heels

