Amazon Quiz Today January 20, 2020 Answers: Win ₹15,000 Pay Balance

Shopping

Amazon Quiz Today's (8 AM - 12 PM) answers are here. Answer the questions and win ₹15,000 pay balance on January 20, 2020. Answer and stand a chance to win.

Written By Jiya Chulet | Mumbai | Updated On:
Amazon Quiz Today

Amazon India, every year, offers a variety of sales to its customers. The sale claims to provide one of the highest discount rates and flat schemes on the products available. To create a buzz for the sale, Amazon India is conducting daily quizzes for various brands. These quizzes focus on product trivia and thereby provide the opportunity for customers to win. The sale focuses on major categories such as electronics, fashion, home appliances, and also launches new products in these categories. So, here are the questions and answers for today’s quiz to bag ₹15,000 Amazon Pay Balance.

Amazon quiz answers prizes and odds of winning

There is a total of 1 prize that will be given under this contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

How To Play Amazon Quiz:

  • This is Amazon App only offer, so we suggest you use & install the Amazon Android or iOS app
  •  Just Download The Amazon App On Your Mobile From Playstore Or App Store
  •  Now Just Open The App & Create/Sign in Into Amazon Account
  •  How To Go To Quiz? – Amazon app > Offers > click on Quiz 8 AM to 12 PM 
  •  Now Just Open the App Banner & You Are About to Start The Quiz With “Start” Button

Amazon quiz answers 

Question 1- Which city will play host to the 2022 Commonwealth Games (though there is a proposal to stage archery events in India)?

Answer: Birmingham

Question 2- Which film won the ‘Best Motion picture-drama’ award in the Golden Globe awards 2020?

Answer: 1917

Question 3- The Kolkata port has recently been renamed after which Indian politician?

Answer: Syama Prasad Mukherjee

Question 4- The Delhi-Udaipur Express train is named after which famous horse? (Hint: It was ridden by Maharana Pratap in battle and by millions of Indians as a scooter in the 90s)

Answer: Chetak

Question 5- Which country recently launched the world’s largest radio telescope ‘Sky Eye’ to hunt for extraterrestrial life?

Answer: China

Published:
COMMENT
