Bashas Hours And Senior Hours Amidst The Coronavirus (COVID-19) Outbreak

Bashas is a grocery store that is located in the United States. Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the timings of the store have changed. The normal working timings of the store were 6 am to 11 pm before the outbreak. On March 15 2020, the company announced its latest working hours. If yu are wondering is Bashas open today or Bashas near me, take a look to know Bashas senior hours and Bashas hours today.

Bashas Hours

Bashas hours will be from 6 am to 9 pm. The store has also kept senior hours for elderly people who are aged 60 and above. During Bashas senior hours, if a senior requires a caretaker then the caretaker can shop with the senior but cannot shop for themselves. Bashas senior hours are from 5 am to 6 am, which is one hour prior to the normal timings.

Bashas message to the public

Bashas recently tweeted on social media about the major problem that has occurred during coronavirus is overbuying. It advised customers not to overbuy the goods as some of the essential items are going out of stock and many customers are facing problems due to it. The supermarket has been taking precautions for the Coronavirus. It has been making sure that the customers follow social distancing inside the store.

We are here for you Arizona! Help us spread the message of community and commitment. Be kind to each other and please, practice responsible shopping by leaving something for your neighbors. #bashas #ajsfinefoods #foodcity @azfamily @DougDucey pic.twitter.com/RUjmaiBpjh — Bashas' Supermarkets (@BashasMarkets) March 20, 2020

Coronavirus cases in the United States of America

There have been 188,713 confirmed cases of Coronavirus in the United States of America. Out of 188,713, there are 177,735 active cases, 7,082 recovered cases and 3,896 fatal cases. The most affected place in the United States of America is New York City that has over 75,795 cases. The cases in Arizona are 1,289.

