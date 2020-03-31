Giant Hours And Senior Hours During The Coronavirus Pandemic

American company Giant is one of the popular supermarkets in America. Giant recently made headlines with its new social media campaign. The supermarket is telling the customers not to hoard groceries during the coronavirus outbreak. Nicholas Bertram, the president of the company, stated in the video that they are making sure essential goods do not go out of stock and for that, customers need to stop overbuying to help others in need.

ALSO READ | Staples Hours And Senior Hours Amidst The Coronavirus Crisis

There’s one thing everyone can agree on: we all care about getting food on everyone’s table. As we navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, we want to ensure everyone in our community has a full plate tomorrow and beyond. Do your part: buy only what you need for now. #MoreForAll pic.twitter.com/lyxTO50SOQ — GIANT (@GiantFoodStores) March 26, 2020

Giant Hours

Before coronavirus pandemic, the store was open for 24 hours but after the outbreak, the company has changed the timings. The Giant hours will be from 6 am to 10 pm for all the stores across America and Giant senior hours will be from 6 am to 7 am for senior citizens who are aged 60 and older. They have kept senior hours to avoid overcrowding and practice social distancing. This information is quite valuable for people who are browsing the internet for Giant hours today. The information is also useful for people who are searching for Giant near me or are wondering is Giant open today.

ALSO READ | Trader Joes Hours And Senior Hours Amidst Coronavirus Pandemic

ALSO READ | Harris Teeter Store Hours And Senior Hours During The Coronavirus Outbreak

The company also provides a home delivery service. The company confirmed that there will be contactless deliveries for all customers in all areas until further notice. Contactless delivery means that the concerned delivery package of the customer will be delivered at his or her doorstep and after the delivery person leaves the place, the customer can collect the package. This system has been introduced to practice better social distancing.

Please visit https://t.co/Y5Y2G8dFjf for more information on Contactless Delivery beginning Tuesday March 17th. pic.twitter.com/ere1VpWYu2 — GIANT (@GiantFoodStores) March 15, 2020

ALSO READ | Joann's Fabrics Hours: Is Joann's Fabrics Open Amid The Coronavirus Outbreak?