The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Cub Foods Hours And Special Senior Hours During Coronavirus Pandemic

Shopping

Here are the Cub Foods hours during the coronavirus pandemic. Most Cub Foods shops will still be open but with much shorter working hours.

Written By Siddharth Iyer | Mumbai | Updated On:
cub foods hours

With the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, shops across the United States are shutting down to prevent the spread of the disease. However, some shops, especially grocery stores, will still remain open to provide citizens with basic necessities such as food. Cub Foods will also remain open during the Coronavirus pandemic. However, its shopping hours will be shortened due to the risk of the virus. 

Cub Foods hours and special senior hours during COVID-19 outbreak

Also Read | Harris Teeter store hours and senior hours during the Coronavirus outbreak

Cub Foods will remain open during the coronavirus lockdown. However, Cub Foods stores will only be open from 9 AM to 4:30 PM instead of their regular working hours. These shortened working hours are meant to protect both the customers and the employees from the coronavirus pandemic. Previous reports claimed that certain Cub Foods stores would still remain open for 24 hours a day. However, with the rampant spread of coronavirus, this is likely no longer the case, as it would be too risky to keep stores open for too long. 

Also Read | Shops selling essential items to remain open 24 hours in Goa

Moreover, Cub Foods will also have a special senior hour for elderly and at-risk customers. In a public statement, Cub Foods' spokesperson stated that they welcomed health care professionals, first responders, the elderly, and high-risk customers to shop from 6 AM to 7 AM. This special senior hour is meant to protect at-risk customers who are highly venerable to coronavirus. The spokesperson also asked all other shoppers to wait until after 7 AM to keep all the at-risk customers safe from the disease. 

Also Read | Joann's Fabrics hours: Is Joann's Fabrics open amid the coronavirus outbreak?

Cub Foods will also be sanitizing its premises thoroughly to minimize the threat of the disease. Certain products may also be rationed to prevent hoarding and over purchasing. According to various reports, Cub Foods will also be giving its employees a $2 raise for working during the pandemic. The stores will also double-time pay for employees who work overtime hours.

Also Read | Menards Store Hours During COVID-19 Outbreak: When to shop and other details

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
PM Modi
PM MODI ON BORIS JOHNSON
Kejriwal
KEJRIWAL GOVT READY TO FIGHT CORONA
Virat
KOHLI'S COVID-19 MESSAGE
Shraddha Kapoor
BOLLYWOOD CELEBS SPREAD POSITIVITY
Operation Namaste
ARMY LAUNCHES OPERATION NAMASTE
Nirmala Sitharaman
FM SITHARAMAN WELCOMES RBI'S STEPS