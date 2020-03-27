Cub Foods Hours And Special Senior Hours During Coronavirus Pandemic

With the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, shops across the United States are shutting down to prevent the spread of the disease. However, some shops, especially grocery stores, will still remain open to provide citizens with basic necessities such as food. Cub Foods will also remain open during the Coronavirus pandemic. However, its shopping hours will be shortened due to the risk of the virus.

Cub Foods hours and special senior hours during COVID-19 outbreak

Also Read | Harris Teeter store hours and senior hours during the Coronavirus outbreak

Cub Foods will remain open during the coronavirus lockdown. However, Cub Foods stores will only be open from 9 AM to 4:30 PM instead of their regular working hours. These shortened working hours are meant to protect both the customers and the employees from the coronavirus pandemic. Previous reports claimed that certain Cub Foods stores would still remain open for 24 hours a day. However, with the rampant spread of coronavirus, this is likely no longer the case, as it would be too risky to keep stores open for too long.

Also Read | Shops selling essential items to remain open 24 hours in Goa

Moreover, Cub Foods will also have a special senior hour for elderly and at-risk customers. In a public statement, Cub Foods' spokesperson stated that they welcomed health care professionals, first responders, the elderly, and high-risk customers to shop from 6 AM to 7 AM. This special senior hour is meant to protect at-risk customers who are highly venerable to coronavirus. The spokesperson also asked all other shoppers to wait until after 7 AM to keep all the at-risk customers safe from the disease.

Also Read | Joann's Fabrics hours: Is Joann's Fabrics open amid the coronavirus outbreak?

Cub Foods will also be sanitizing its premises thoroughly to minimize the threat of the disease. Certain products may also be rationed to prevent hoarding and over purchasing. According to various reports, Cub Foods will also be giving its employees a $2 raise for working during the pandemic. The stores will also double-time pay for employees who work overtime hours.

Also Read | Menards Store Hours During COVID-19 Outbreak: When to shop and other details