CVS New Store Hours Amidst COVID-19 Outbreak, Here Are The Timings And Other Details

Shopping

CVS Pharmacy is one of the most popular stores in the USA. Read more to know about CVS new store hours and also some other details about the American company.

Written By Jeet Anandani | Mumbai | Updated On:
cvs new store hours

Consumer Value Stores, famously operating as CVS Pharmacy, is an American retail and health care company. CVS Pharmacy recently opened a new store in the United States of America. CVS new store also has taken many precautions and has made sure that the customer does not face any issue due to the coronavirus outbreak. CVS new store hours have not changed and they are the same as compared to the old stores. Take a look at CVS hours today.



CVS new store hours

CVS new store hours are from 8 am to 10 pm, as only a few old stores in the USA are open for 24 hours. The pharmacy also offers home delivery services for prescribed medications. The brand also confirmed that it will not be taking any delivery charges for home delivery services due to the Coronavirus pandemic. While pharmacy stores and supermarkets were closing because of the deadly virus, CVS Health vice president T.J. Crawford confirmed that they have no plans to close stores or alter hours of operation unless they are directed to do so.



CVS Pharmacy's problems and measures to tackle COVID-19

There were a lot of problems faced by the store like delayed deliveries and items running out of stock. But CVS has restocked all the necessary items. The necessary items include various medicines, sanitizers and other disinfectants. The pharmacy company also donated a huge amount of money to a response fund.





First Published:

