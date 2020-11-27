Does Target Price Match During Black Friday Sale? What Is Their Policy?

As the holiday season is around the corner, people want to splurge and buy things that they have been eyeing for. During this time, a number of stores and brands slash down their prices to increase their sales. In fact, a number of brands do price matching also during their Black Friday Sales. A number of users on the internet have been asking if Target does price matching on Black Friday sales. Read on to know.

Read Also | Milind Soman Replies To Fan Who Asks Him To Recreate Beach Running Picture In Cold Weather

Read Also | Australia's Platypus Habitat Declines By 22 Percent Over 30 Years: Study

What is price matching?

Price Matching is a price adjustment policies practised by retail stores in the USA. In this, customers can obtain a partial refund of the purchase price of an item. The customer just needs to show that the product they purchased is available at a lower price on sale.

The product has to be on sale at the same brand. Moreover, the lower price has to be available on the product within a fixed time frame. The customer has to present proof of the lower sale price within a time period.

Does Target price match during Black Friday

According to the official website of Target, the retail brand does provide price matching policy. Target aims to give their customers a sense of satisfaction that they paid the right price without sacrificing experience, quality or style. Here is the Target price match policy as given on the official website:

We’ll match the price if you buy a qualifying item at Target then find the identical item for less at Target.com, select online competitors, or in Target’s or competitor’s local print ad. Price matches may be requested at time of purchase or within 14 days after purchase. The full list of online competitors is available online or at Guest Services. If you find a current lower price within 14 days after purchase, just bring in the proof and we will adjust your payment to the lower price, upon request. Target store price matches and adjustments are completed at the store on any lane. For Target.com purchases, call Target.com Guest Services at 1-800-591-3869. Shop early, shop with confidence this holiday season. For Black Friday deal purchases made between November 1 – 28, 2020 you’ll qualify for a price adjustment if the Target store or Target.com price goes down any time on or before December 24, 2020. We’ll waive the 14 day requirement and adjust the price for qualifying purchases, upon request.

What is Target Corporation?

Target Corporation is a retail brand in the USA. It is the 8th largest retail brand in the USA and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Target sells various categories of products like food & beverages, baby products, household essentials, home décor, furniture, patio & garden and Kitchen & dining.

Read Also | 'High Time The Truth Came Out': Govinda After Krushna Abhishek's 'defamatory' Comments

Read Also | Payal Ghosh Poses Question On 'credentials' Of Actors Amid Ongoing Drug Probe