Fresh Thyme's Hours & Special Senior Hours During Lockdown

Due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, almost all private stores have shut down. However, several supermarkets are still open and are selling food and basic items. Fresh Thyme stores will also remain open during the COVID-19 lockdown. However, Fresh Thyme will have different working hours to prevent the spread of the virus. Moreover, all Fresh Thyme stores will also have special senior hours on weekdays.

Fresh Thyme hours & senior hours during COVID-19 pandemic

With the increasing threat of Coronavirus, Fresh Thyme has decided to cut down its working hours to reduce the risk for shoppers and employees. All Fresh Thyme stores will officially open at 8 AM and will shut down at 8 PM. Shops will be open for the whole week. Employees will ensure that the stores are sanitised and cleaned to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. Moreover, all Fresh Thyme stores will also have a limit on the number of buyable products to prevent hoarding.

Fresh Thyme has also introduced special senior hours during which elderly customers and at-risk personnel can buy their groceries. These special shopping hours will be held from 6 AM to 8 AM, every weekday. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays' special shopping hours will be reserved for senior citizens above the age of 60. These senior hours will help elderly shoppers stay safe and allow them to buy products while being socially distant from others.

Meanwhile, Tuesdays and Thursdays' special hours will be for healthcare personnel, first responders, and police officers. They will be able to enter Fresh Thyme stores between 6 AM to 8 AM, provided they show their ID card. These special hours have been introduced to safeguard at-risk shoppers, who are more prone to COVID-19 infection. All other shoppers are only allowed to enter the stores after 8 AM when the special shopping hours end.

