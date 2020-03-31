Big Lots Hours And Senior Hours Amid The Coronavirus Outbreak

Big Lots is a retail company, spread across 47 states and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. It also operated its wholesale division, which was shut at the end of the fiscal year in 2013. Big Lots conducted its operations for more than 34 years before its closure. Read on to know more about Big Lots hours:

Is Big Lots open?

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the store will remain open to provide necessary grocery items to its customers. Big Lots will operate every day as per its usual timings. However, as a part of the preventive measures, the company has reserved an hour for senior citizens.

Big Lots senior hours

Just like many other stores, Big Lots has taken initiative for people above 65 years of age and those with underlying health concerns, who feel that they are most vulnerable to the virus. The grocery store welcomes those people to shop during senior hours. Therefore, Big Lots president and CEO Bruce Thorn announced that the company has reserved the hour from 9 am to 10 am for vulnerable and senior citizens.

Big Lots has also shared a note from the company’s president amid the coronavirus outbreak. The post reveals how Big Lots is trying to take a safe and healthy approach for shoppers. Check out the note on Instagram:

Besides, Big Lots has also dedicated a page on its website to provide necessary information about its stores. Talking about customer safety, it reads that 6-foot social distancing has been followed extensively in stores. Apart from easy access to hand sanitizers and sanitizing wipes at the registers, Big Lots is also providing online ordering facilities, where people can purchase, pull over at their nearest store and wait for the executive to arrive with their groceries, after calling inside of the store.

Also read: Cub Foods Hours And Special Senior Hours During Coronavirus Pandemic

Also read: Trader Joes Hours And Senior Hours Amidst Coronavirus Pandemic

Moreover, Big Lots is adhering to the recommendations provided by the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It has adjusted its store hours according to the state and local restrictions. It has also temporarily suspended returns and exchanges, orders of furniture or mattresses, among other things.

Also read: Wegmans Store Hours And Wegmans Senior Hours Amid The Coronavirus Outbreak

Also read: Staples Hours And Senior Hours Amidst The Coronavirus Crisis