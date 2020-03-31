Raleys Hours And Raleys Senior Hours Amidst The Coronavirus Pandemic

Raley’s is a privately held Supermarket chain that operates in Northern California and Nevada. It was formed in 1935 by Thomas P. Raley. The supermarket chain employs around 12,000 people. Raley's hours are now changed because of Coronavirus pandemic situation around the world.

The deadly Coronavirus has claimed many lives until now all around the world and the number seems to be increasing with each passing day. People around the world have been worried about the stores being open during the Coronavirus crisis. For the readers who are unclear about Raley's hours, here are the details about Raley's hours and Raley's Senior hours

For those who are still confused about Raleys hours today, here are the Raleys hours of the stores during the current situation

Raleys West Capitol West Sacramento California

Store hours Mon - Fri : 6am - 11pm Sat-Sun : 7am - 11pm Pharmacy Hours Mon - Fri : 10am - 6:30pm Sat : 9am - 5:30pm Sun: Closed

Bel-Air W El Camino Sacramento California

Store Hours Mon-Sun : 6am - 11pm

Raley’s Freeport Sacramento California

Store Hours Mon-Sun : 6am - 11pm Pharmacy Hours Mon - Fri : 10am - 7:30pm Sat-Sun : 9am - 5:30pm

Bel-Air Arena Sacramento California

Store Hours Mon-Sun : 6am - 11pm Pharmacy Hours Mon - Fri : 10am - 6:30pm Sat : 9am - 5:30pm Sun: Closed

Food Source Broadway Sacramento California

Store Hours Mon-Sun : 6am - 11pm

Raley’s Natomas Sacramento California

Store Hours Mon-Sun : 6am - 11pm Pharmacy Hours Mon - Fri : 9am - 8pm Sat-Sun : 9am - 5:30pm

Bel-Air Florin Sacramento California

Store Hours Mon-Sun : 6am - 11pm

Raley’s Fair Oaks Sacramento California

Mon-Sun : 6am - 11pm

Bel-Air Rush River Sacramento California

Store Hours Mon-Sun : 6am - 11pm Pharmacy Hours Mon - Fri : 10am - 7pm Sat : 9am - 5:30pm Sun: Closed

Bel-Air Fruitridge Sacramento California

Store Hours Mon-Sun : 6am - 10pm

Raley's Senior hours

Rayley's supermarkets are extending a helping hand to those above 65 years of age. The supermarket chain confirmed that two Senior essential bags will be available for purchase at 7 am. The additional time slot is for online pick-up and delivery orders for people above the age of 65. The bags are offered at a discounted rate. One bag contains fresh items and pantry staples while the other contains ready-to-eat meals.