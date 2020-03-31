Raleys Hours And Raleys Senior Hours Amidst The Coronavirus Pandemic

Raley’s is a privately held Supermarket chain that operates in Northern California and Nevada. It was formed in 1935 by Thomas P. Raley. The supermarket chain employs around 12,000 people. Raley's hours are now changed because of Coronavirus pandemic situation around the world.
Also Read | Check Out The UPS Store Hours & Other Details Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak
The deadly Coronavirus has claimed many lives until now all around the world and the number seems to be increasing with each passing day. People around the world have been worried about the stores being open during the Coronavirus crisis. For the readers who are unclear about Raley's hours, here are the details about Raley's hours and Raley's Senior hours
Also Read | Hobby Lobby Hours Of Operation Amidst The Coronavirus Outbreak; Details Here
Also Read | Payson Liquor Store Hours And Senior Hours During The Coronavirus Pandemic
Store hours
Mon - Fri : 6am - 11pm
Sat-Sun : 7am - 11pm
Pharmacy Hours
Mon - Fri : 10am - 6:30pm
Sat : 9am - 5:30pm
Sun: Closed
Store Hours
Mon-Sun : 6am - 11pm
Store Hours
Mon-Sun : 6am - 11pm
Pharmacy Hours
Mon - Fri : 10am - 7:30pm
Sat-Sun : 9am - 5:30pm
Also Read | Rite Aid Hours And Rite Aid Senior Hours During The Coronavirus Crisis
Store Hours
Mon-Sun : 6am - 11pm
Pharmacy Hours
Mon - Fri : 10am - 6:30pm
Sat : 9am - 5:30pm
Sun: Closed
Store Hours
Mon-Sun : 6am - 11pm
Store Hours
Mon-Sun : 6am - 11pm
Pharmacy Hours
Mon - Fri : 9am - 8pm
Sat-Sun : 9am - 5:30pm
Store Hours
Mon-Sun : 6am - 11pm
Mon-Sun : 6am - 11pm
Store Hours
Mon-Sun : 6am - 11pm
Pharmacy Hours
Mon - Fri : 10am - 7pm
Sat : 9am - 5:30pm
Sun: Closed
Store Hours
Mon-Sun : 6am - 10pm
Rayley's supermarkets are extending a helping hand to those above 65 years of age. The supermarket chain confirmed that two Senior essential bags will be available for purchase at 7 am. The additional time slot is for online pick-up and delivery orders for people above the age of 65. The bags are offered at a discounted rate. One bag contains fresh items and pantry staples while the other contains ready-to-eat meals.