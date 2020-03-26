Utah State Liquor Store Hours During COVID-19 Outbreak: Know When To Shop & Other Details

After the rising number of affected cases with Coronavirus around the globe, Utah state officials have declared a complete lockdown. The situation has caused the closure of many shops and stores, only leaving essential industries like groceries, medical, emergency services open. The Utah state liquor store hours too have been cut down to a minimum due to the wake of the rising pandemic. The Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control took to their twitter to release the official statement.

Utah State liquor store hours

According to the statement released by The Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, the stores will remain open between noon and evening. Utah state liquor hours are between 12 pm to 7 pm in the evening. People can purchase the liquor anytime between these hours. However, there will be an adequate practice of social distancing inside and outside the stores. The stores will have tapes marking the floors at a safe distance where people have to stand and wait for their turn.

Check out the Twitter feed about Utah State liquor store hours

A reminder: Utah State Liquor and Wine stores are operating under shorter hours due to COVID-19 concerns. Open at noon and close at 7pm statewide. Please practice social distancing both inside and outside the stores. A limited number of people are allowed inside at any time. — DABC Utah (@UTDABC) March 23, 2020

Utah State liquor stores near me

As there was some early confusion regarding the alcohol stores remaining open, several consumers asked, “Whether all the Utah State liquor stores near me is open?” To this, The Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control tweeted that DABC stores will remain open on a limited basis. Liquor stores from Logan to Draper and from Heber City to Tooele were closed today due to earthquake on March 19. However, the stores will soon start to function.

Check out the Twitter feed about Utah State liquor store hours

Liquor stores from Logan to Draper and from Heber City to Tooele are closed today due to quake. All Salt Lake county stores closed to check for structural damage. Utah County stores, Iron and Washington County, Price, Vernal & Moab are open normal times. — DABC Utah (@UTDABC) March 18, 2020

Utah State liquor hours today

According to The Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, the liquor shops are open today. Utah State liquor hours today have not been affected. There will be a span of seven to eight hours today throughout which everyone can purchase alcohol. After severe measures of precautions from the COVID-19 have been taken, Utah State Liquor hours today will be open according to the above mentioned hours.

Check out the Twitter feed about Utah State liquor store hours

All Utah State Liquor stores open today at noon & close at 7p. Those hours will continue for at least 2 weeks during COVID-19. Stores are "social distancing" with tape on floor for lines and possible limits on how many people can be inside. Please understand and cooperate. — DABC Utah (@UTDABC) March 19, 2020

