ShopRite Hours And Senior Shopping Hours During The COVID-19 Lockdown

Almost all shops in the US are currently on lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic. However, most grocery retailers are still open to provide citizens with basic food and necessities. ShopRite, which is a major retailer in the states Connecticut, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, Maryland and Pennsylvania, will remain open during the COVID-19 lockdown. However, shop timings and shopping rules have been tweaked to protect customers and employees from the disease.

ShopRite hours and senior hours during Coronavirus pandemic

Due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, ShopRite will have modified shopping rules to prevent the spread of the disease. ShopRite's working hours will differ depending on state and county. However, in most locations, ShopRite will still be open during the usual working hours, which is 7:30 AM to 10 PM.

In a publicly released statement, ShopRite revealed that they will have senior shopping hours, but the timing would differ from location to location. Moreover, ShopRite also stated that those shops that did not have senior hours would have separate checkout stations for the elderly and at-risk individuals. In most locations, the senior shopping hours will be from 7 AM to 8 AM, right before the official work hours begin.

These special shopping hours have been implemented to protect at-risk citizens such as the elderly. Even healthcare professionals and on-duty officers will be allowed to purchase groceries during senior shopping hours. Every other customer will have to enter the shop after 8 AM.

ShopRite has also imposed a new rule, that only allows one shopper inside at a time. This new rule helps prevent the spread of coronavirus and promotes social distancing among shoppers. Moreover, home delivery will also be unavailable during the lockdown. ShopRite has also announced that they will be limiting the purchase of certain products, such as toilet paper and certain food products, due to shortage and to prevent hoarding.

