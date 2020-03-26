Smiths Store Hours And Senior Hours Amidst COVID 19 Outbreak: Updated Details

The Coronavirus outbreak has reached the pandemic stage and the whole world is fighting against it. The World Health Organisation has advised governments to lockdown countries and has been appealing to people to remain indoors and in quarantine. This has been done so that people do not gather in large groups and catch the contagious disease which has spread rapidly over the past few weeks. Despite complete lockdown, there are grocery, medical, and other essential services being operated at many places including the Smith's store in the USA.

Is Smith’s open? What are Smith's store hours?

Smith’s Food and Drug is a prominent regional supermarket chain that operates in the Southwest and Northwest and has over 130 stores in the states of U.S.A. As the terrifying outbreak of Coronavirus has clasped the world, people have been panic in fear of grocery stores getting a shutdown order as well. Amidst all this, Smith’s is making sure to spread awareness among people about their working hours and stocks being available to all. Moreover, the supermarket has updated its senior shopping hour as well.

It has been announced by the CEO of Smith’s that the stores would remain open to customers from 8 A.M. to 8 P.M. every day.

Smith’s senior shopping hours

In an effort to ensure safe shopping for senior citizens, who are more vulnerable to the Coronavirus, the Smith’s have provided an extra hour for the customers who are senior citizens. The store will open an hour early at 7 AM on Monday, Wednesday and Friday every week for seniors citizens aged 60 and above to come and shop for essentials. This is being called an ‘Exclusive shopping hour for seniors’.

Ways to shop at Smith's

To facilitate shopping for the customers with disabilities and compromised immunities, Smith's have come up with some solutions. They are listed below.

Pickup: The store is offering a free pick up service for its customers where the store attendants will shop and bring the ordered items directly to the customers' car. This will help the customer avoid long lines and crowds.

Delivery: Smith's is offering delivery at only $9.95. Order groceries online, and they will deliver to the customer's door.

Shipping: Online shipping within 1-3 days. The stores are also offering free shipping on orders over $35. Customers can have bulk groceries shipped to their home.

Picture Courtesy: Mehrad Vosoughii Unsplash