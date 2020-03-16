Why Is Amazon Prime Delivery Delayed In The United States Of America?

Amazon Prime customers are one of the premium customers of Amazon. They have various facilities like fast delivery, Prime Video and the latest movies that they can binge-watch wherever and whenever they want. Recently, Amazon warned its customers that they will be experiencing a bit of delay in the delivery. Amazon Prime customers, who often get the product on their doorstep within 2 days, are now facing issues. Take a look at more details about the issue.

Why is Amazon Prime delayed?

The Amazon Prime delivery delays are caused due to an increase in people ordering food and household items online. Amazon not only mentioned that it is running out of stock but also said that the main reason for the delay is the coronavirus outbreak. On March 14, the e-commerce company mentioned in a blog post that delivery will take longer than usual and that it is working day and night to solve the issue of the delivery.

How has coronavirus affected Amazon Prime customers

Amazon faced a high increase in demand from customers after the coronavirus outbreak. Customers reported that Amazon Fresh grocery has products that are out of stock for a long period of time. The Amazon agents said that they were unable to make deliveries possible. The company has also allowed its workers to take a month's time off from work. Amazon has also taken precautions for its workers in terms of cleanliness. It has ensured that every worker at the work station sanitises their hands at the start and the end of the shift.

Our teams are working around the clock to adapt — making real-time changes to serve the needs of our customers, employees and the community during this challenging time. https://t.co/Qi6PTsymA7 — Jeff Wilke (@jeffawilke) March 15, 2020

