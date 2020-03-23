Are Wine Shops Open Amid The Coronavirus Outbreak In India?

Coronavirus crisis or COVID-19 has caused major chaos. People have been taking precautions and are staying at home until the situation is under control. There were a lot of questions in people's minds and among them, a lot are about wine shops. Are wine shops open today or are wine shops closed? Read more to know about it.

Are wine shops open today?

All the wines shops across India are closed till March 31, 2020, due to the spread of Coronavirus in India. This is the reason why wine shops are not open today. There are many places that are facing restrictions because of the lockdown in India and one of them is wine shops. There will be legal action initiated against anyone if any liquor shop is seen open by the police.

As per reports, if anyone is seen violating the order then their licenses can also be terminated. There are some liquor shops that were selling sanitizers and these have also been advised to shut down. Recently, the government of Kerala also announced that all bars and liquor shops will be closed until further orders.

#Kerala government today decided that all #Bars across the state will remain closed, till further orders. And restrictions will be imposed on government run Kerala State Beverages Corporation shops too which is kept open to avoid the flow of illicit liquor. #CoronavirusOutbreak — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) March 23, 2020

Coronavirus in India

The current cases of Coronavirus in India are 415. Among them, 384 are active cases and 7 fatal cases. People have been advised to stay at home and take the necessary precautions. As per WHO, Coronavirus takes 5 to 15 days to show the actual symptoms and its cases will keep increasing if any country does not take the required action.

There are also speculation that the government of India might increase the number of days of the lockdown in India. World Health Organisation is now available on WhatsApp and if the people have any doubt related to Coronavirus, they can click the World Health Organisation's link mentioned below in the tweet.

WHO Health Alert brings COVID-19 facts to billions via WhatsApp 👉https://t.co/NiHHv2gzhU pic.twitter.com/uiDbPTHKZa — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 20, 2020

