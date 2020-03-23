The Debate
Are Wine Shops Open Amid The Coronavirus Outbreak In India?

Due to coronavirus, a lot of places have shut down, except a few of them. Here are all the details about wine shops and are wine shops open during this period.

Written By Jeet Anandani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Coronavirus crisis or COVID-19 has caused major chaos. People have been taking precautions and are staying at home until the situation is under control. There were a lot of questions in people's minds and among them, a lot are about wine shops. Are wine shops open today or are wine shops closed? Read more to know about it.

ALSO READ | Is Saravana Stores Open Or Closed Today Due To The Coronavirus Outbreak?

Are wine shops open today?

All the wines shops across India are closed till March 31, 2020, due to the spread of Coronavirus in India. This is the reason why wine shops are not open today. There are many places that are facing restrictions because of the lockdown in India and one of them is wine shops. There will be legal action initiated against anyone if any liquor shop is seen open by the police.

As per reports, if anyone is seen violating the order then their licenses can also be terminated. There are some liquor shops that were selling sanitizers and these have also been advised to shut down. Recently, the government of Kerala also announced that all bars and liquor shops will be closed until further orders.

ALSO READ | Is Big Bazaar Open Today In India? Check Out Big Bazar's Announcement

Coronavirus in India

The current cases of Coronavirus in India are 415. Among them, 384 are active cases and 7 fatal cases. People have been advised to stay at home and take the necessary precautions. As per WHO, Coronavirus takes 5 to 15 days to show the actual symptoms and its cases will keep increasing if any country does not take the required action.

There are also speculation that the government of India might increase the number of days of the lockdown in India. World Health Organisation is now available on WhatsApp and if the people have any doubt related to Coronavirus, they can click the World Health Organisation's link mentioned below in the tweet.

ALSO READ | Is DMart Open Or Closed Today Due To The Coronavirus Outbreak In India?

ALSO READ | 38% Americans Refuse To Buy Corona Beer Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

First Published:
