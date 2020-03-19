What Are Target's Senior Hours Amidst The Coronavirus Scare?

Amidst the Coronavirus crisis, a huge number of people have been worried about grocery shopping and getting their basic necessities for their living. A number of stores around the world have been taking up precautions to curb the spread of this highly contagious COVID-19. The Target store has decided to keep special hours for senior citizens as they are the most vulnerable at this moment. Here are all the details about the store timings if you have been searching “Is Target open” on your search engines.

Read | Popcorn Time Movie Download App Makes A Comeback Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Target store sets specific timing for senior citizens

With the number of positive Coronavirus cases rising day by day, most people around the world have been taking up small measures to tackle the spread of Coronavirus. Currently, close to 124,695 patients have been tested positive with the COVID-19 virus. In this crisis situation, Target store has decided to limit the time for people to shop. The store has announced that they will be shutting down before 9 pm keeping in mind the safety of their staff and the customers.

Read | Coronavirus Outbreak: Puri Jagannath Temple To Shut Its Doors To Devotees From Friday

Target senior hours

The working Target hours are the same as before as it will shut at 9 pm now. Target has fixed a special timing as the “senior shopping hours” which will only have senior citizens, who are 60+, shopping for all that they need. The Target senior hour has been fixed at 7 am to 9 am on two days every week. The senior special hours will happen on Tuesdays and Thursdays every week. This will give the senior citizens a little bit of assurance in such a panic situation. There have also been reports about pregnant women being able to shop around this time.

Read | Coronavirus Live Updates: Cases Soar Over 180, PM Modi To Address The Nation At 8 Pm

Other provisions

Even other stores like Walmart have decided to cut down the working hours amidst this Coronavirus situation. They will not be functional for 24 hours anymore. They have also decided to set a certain timing for the senior citizens of the nation. The aim of following the protocol is mainly to contain the disease and to help people deal with panic and anxiety.

Read | Mumbai: AC Locals To Be Suspended, Replaced By Non-ACs Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Image Courtesy: Shutterstock