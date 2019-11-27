Xiaomi Black Friday 2019: Details Of Deals And Discounts Offered In The Sale

China-based smartphone manufacturing company Xiaomi is gearing up for the Black Friday 2019 with various discounts and deals on their products. The sale will go live on their official website from November 29, 2019, to December 2, 2019. The sale will be available on different e-commerce websites like Flipkart and Amazon. Reportedly the customers will get attractive discounts and offer on the various models of the Xiaomi's smartphones. Let's check out the deals offered by Xiaomi:

Great deals on selective products

The smartphone manufacturing company has not revealed much about the Black Friday Sale 2019. But a few reports by leading news portals suggest that the customers will get discount offers on selective phones including Redmi Note 7 Pro, Xiaomi MI A3, Redmi 7A and Redmi 5. Xiaomi also launched the new colour variant for Redmi Note 8 Pro in Indian market on November 25, 2019.

Speculations of launching Note 10

A few days back, the company launched the new model MI Note 10 in China. It is speculated that the product will be launched in the Indian market too during the Black Friday sale 2019. Reportedly, the camera with 108 megapixels and the processor are the key highlights of the smartphone. Many tech experts have suggested that it might give a tough competition to OnePlus and galaxy series.

Specifications and price of Redmi Note 10

The smartphone has 6.47 inch full HD display with a resolution of 1080x2340 pixels. For gearing up the performance of this series phones, the makers have given it 2.2GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor. The company has given it a Penta(five sensors) camera setup in which 108-megapixels is the primary sensor, wide-angle camera to be of 20 megapixels, 12-megapixels for the shot telephoto lens, followed by 5-megapixels telephoto lens and 2-megapixels micro camera. Whereas, the users can experience the 32-megapixel front camera. It will work on Android 9 Pie operating system.

The price of the phone in China is ¥ 2,799 and ¥ 3,099 for the variant of 6GB and 8GB RAM respectively. MI Note 10's 256GB internal storage model costs around ¥ 3,499. According to the price range of the products in the China market, the price in India for the products might range between ₹ 28,000 to ₹ 35,000.

