Visit These National Parks In Assam To Experience The Beauty Of North East India

Assam boasts of some of the most beautiful national parks in India. It is not just a home to diverse wildlife but also has some of the most beautiful and scenic places that never fails to blow the mind of the viewer. Situated in the Northeaster side of India, it has wetlands and many beautiful birds that reside in it. Here is a list of sanctuaries in Assam that are heaven to many protected animals.

Kaziranga National Park

Kaziranga National Park is globally famous for one-horned Rhinoceros. It is declared as the World Heritage Site and one can visit this place in Golaghat and Nagaon districts of the Assam. The park hosts two-thirds of the world’s great one-horned rhinos. As per the census conducted in March 2018, the Forest Department of Assam revealed that the rhino population in Kaziranga National Park is 2,413. Kaziranga is amongst the most popular wildlife tourism spot in North India. It was declared as a national park as it has the largest density of tigers living in the sanctuary. It holds a huge variety of elephants, swamp deer, and wild water buffalos as well.

Manas National Park

The Manas National Park is also a World Heritage Site which is a protected area to preserve elephants and other habitats. It is known for Project Tiger reserve and to generally protect the biosphere reserve located in the Northeastern state. The beauty of this reserve is complemented by the Himalayan foothills, it is in concurrence of the Manas National Park in Bhutan. This sanctuary is the only tiger reserve in Assam known for its rare and endangered variety of wildlife species like the Assam roofed turtle, hispid hare, golden langur, and pygmy hog. Manas is also famous for its sound population of the wild water buffalo.

Dibru Saikhowa National Park

Known as the wetlands, Dibru Saikhowa National Park is situated in the district of Tinsukia, Assam. It is vast with an area of 340 square kilometres filled with some of the rarest species in India. The sanctuary is blissfully filled with many scenic places due to the appealing wetlands and it is bestowed with 500 species of migratory as well as local birds. It is home to many creatures that are on the verge of extinction, such as the White-winged Duck, Marsh Babbler, White ramped vulture and more. The sight of many animals such as Hoolock Gibbon, Wild Water Buffalo, Tiger and Elephants which leaves the visitor awestruck. One of the best things to enjoy at this National Park is experiencing the boat safari and watching the Gangetic River Dolphins swimming and jumping in the river.

