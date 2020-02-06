Places To Visit In Verona And All The Landmarks To Know While Travelling Here

Verona is an Italian city which is said to have a deep connection with Shakespeare's writing. The city attracts numerous tourists who are bewitched by its architecture of amphitheatres and vibrant opera scenes along with other wonders for the eye. Let us take a look at the places every traveller needs to see in the city.

Places to visit in Verona

Roman Arena

Verona’s open-air opera house was built in the 1st century AD and still stands tall after surviving an earthquake. The magnificent amphitheatre has seating arrangement for 30,000 people. The arena can be visited all year round but summer is the best time. In the wintertime, concerts are also held at the Teatro Filarmonico.

Museo di Castelvecchio

The Castelvecchio was built in around 1350 by Cangrande II. Through the course of time, the monument was damaged by Napoleon and World War II bombings. The fortress was reconstructed by Carlo Scarpa who brought necessary changes to the landmark.

Nel progetto di recupero dell’ala est del #MuseodiCastelvecchio di #Verona - lasciato incompiuto da #CarloScarpa - la rubinetteria in acciaio #Cea riprende le linee tonde dei lavabi mentre le bocche di erogazione ricordano le sorgenti d’acquahttps://t.co/h6b6aR6Fgs pic.twitter.com/QrfNfdX4zb — Interni Magazine (@INTERNIMagazine) November 28, 2018

Giardino Giusti

This beautiful garden is considered as a masterpiece of Renaissance landscaping. The garden opened for the public back in 1591 and was named after the family that tended to its every need since then. The vegetation is a mixture of curated and natural plants.

