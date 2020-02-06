Things To Do And Best Places To Visit In Gangtok In 2020 For A Perfect Weekend Getaway

Gangtok, Sikkim is one such destination that lies in the foothills of Himalayas and offers visitors some scenic views that one cannot afford to miss. Besides the surreal sceneries, there is a wide range of things to do in Gangtok. From relaxing at the hilltop hotels to chilling by the beautiful lakes, there are ample things to enjoy during a trip to Gangtok. Have a look:

Places to visit and things to do in Gangtok

Glance Gangtok from Deorali

The zig-zag thrilling adventure ride from Deorali to Tashiling is one of the most famous things to do in Gangtok. It is a cable zig ropeway with no seats, so visitors enjoy the ride standing. The ride has a total of three stations: first is Deorali, second is Namnang - one of the topmost stations and then comes Tashiling. The timings to enjoy the ride are 9:30 am to 4:30 pm (timings may vary due to multiple reasons).

Get in proximity with the mountain animals at Dzongri

Yak Safari makes for a very unusual and unique experience among all the things to do in Gangtok. The Yak ride takes visitors through places and in Gangtok. There are a few popular trails in the safari - Dzongri area and the Tsomgo Lake. Also a great place for photography lovers.

ALSO READ | Top Places To Visit In Belur For Your Next Getaway; Read Full List

Go mountain biking at some of the popular routes in Gangtok

One of the best things to do in Gangtok for all the adventure lovers is mountain biking. Most of the trails that are carved for the activity help visitors experience the nature at its best. Some of the most popular trails are: Gangtok- Phodong- Dikchu Makha- Sirwani- Temi and Gangtok- Rumtek- Sang- Sirwani- Temi- Namchi- Namthang- Rangpo.

ALSO READ | Destinations In Australia That Every Budding Photographer Must Visit

Explore river rafting at Dikchu-Teesta Bridge

River rafting in the beautiful river of Teesta is one of the many adventurous things to do in Gangtok. There are many campsites along the river that offer overnight stays and a full day of rafting. Some of the most popular trails are: Dikchu-Teesta Bridge and Bordang-Melli.

ALSO READ | Top Pilgrimage Places In Kerala That You Must Visit; Read Full List

Shop till you drop at Lal Bazaar

The market brings in the local artisans and farmers together where they come together to sell, bargain and talk about their products. Lal Bazaar is an ideal spot for shopaholics in Gangtok. The busy market also makes for an ideal place for photographers to capture vendors selling their local commodities.

ALSO READ | Ramtek Temple To Balaji Mandir Temple: Famous Pilgrimage Places In Nagpur