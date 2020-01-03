4 Best Picnic Spots In Jaipur You Must Visit For An Exciting Trip In 2020

Jaipur, the capital of Rajasthan, has been native to many royals for decades now. Also known as the 'pink city', the place is famous for its historical monuments, authentic cuisine and not to mention the Indian dressing style. From families to solo travelers, Jaipur has something for everyone. Which also means, there is no scarcity of picnic spots in Jaipur. There are plenty of exciting picnic spots in Jaipur to reach out for. Here's the list:

Best picnic-spots in Jaipur

Nahargarh Fort

Location: Krishna Nagar, Brahampuri, Jaipur, Rajasthan

Situated at the edge of the Aravalli ranges, this is one of the famous picnic spots in Jaipur. The fort is home to a mind-blowing palace with intricately designed architecture of the past era. This also makes it an amazing place for snapping photographs. The fort is surrounded by ample restaurants and homestays. You can also witness the sunset through the fort. Don't miss to visit the 'once upon a time in Nahargarh' restaurant that is quite famous in the place.

ALSO READ | 4 Best Places In Karnataka You Must Visit For A Refreshing Trip In 2020

Central Park

Location: Prithviraj Rd, Rambagh, Jaipur, Rajasthan

Central Park is known to be the biggest park in Jaipur. Endowed with a stunning garden and Rambagh Polo Ground with a golf club nearby, the place has mapped out roads so that you get to walk with lush greenery surrounded on both the sides. You can also come with your family or simply for jogging. The key attractions of this place are the musical fountain, the gigantic national flag, and the temple stone states. Don't forget to play at one of the golf clubs that has 18 challenging holes.

ALSO READ | 4 Best Things To Do In Nainital For A Memorable Trip In 2020

Jal Mahal

Location: Amer Rd, Jal Mahal, Amer, Jaipur, Rajasthan

The name itself suggests the location of the palace, which is located in the middle of a lake. Surrounded by the 'Mansagar lake', the castle is lit with sparkling yellow-coloured light and you can see the beautiful reflection in the lake. The entry fee is very cheap. You can hire a boat and enjoy the ride and scenery of Jaipur.

ALSO READ | Budget-friendly Hotels In Nashik You Can Consider During Your Trip To India's Wine Capital

Kanak Vrindavan

Location: Amer Rd, Jal Mahal, Amer, Jaipur, Rajasthan

One of the best picnic spots in Jaipur, Kanak Vrindavan is such a garden that is surrounded by the Aravalli ranges. The special thing about the garden is that it has a giant square-shaped water fountain. Also, the garden houses many flowering plants. You will enjoy the time spent here amidst the beautiful nature. Many visitors devote themselves to the divine aura of the place.

ALSO READ | 4 Most Exciting Things To Do In Thailand That Will Make Your Trip Memorable