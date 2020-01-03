4 Best Places To Visit In India With Family To Enjoy Snowfall

Snowfall in India is equal to bewitching views that you often see in wallpapers and calendars. But if you are planning to experience snowfall in India with your family, then the best snow season is during the months of December to February. You will get to experience the dense snow if you visit around this time of the year. Here are some of the best places to visit in India with family to experience the snowfall in the country.

Snowfall places to visit in India

Catch a glimpse of the white winter look at Pahalgam & Gulmarg

The snow-capped pine trees and sloping roofs make for a pretty picture. The giant snowscapes give enough fuel to the adventure freaks to visit this Pahalgam and Gulmarg - which are among the best places to enjoy snowfall in India with your family. The key attractions of the place are Club Park, the incredible Aru Village and the stunning landscapes of Apharwat Peak. You can try for winter activities like enjoying the golf at Gulmarg gold course and riding the cable car.

Spend fun time with your family at Sonamarg

The place looks beautiful, covered in a snow blanket. The sceneries are awe-inspiring which encompasses meadows and valleys. This makes Sonamarg one of the best places to visit in India with family. You can try for adventurous sports with your kids by hiking through the Satsaran Pass and strolling through the royal garden of Chasmah-e-shahi.

Take blessings from the god by visiting Patnitop

What makes Patnitop one of the best places to visit in India with family is the beautiful apple orchids and the majestic trees. The beauty is so incredible that people from all across the world visit Patnitop even during the peak bone-chilling cold season. The key attractions are taking a tour through the apple orchids and trekking along the Jammu-Katra-Vaishno Devi and Latti-Dhuna.

Experience the pleasant weather at Nainital

Coming down from Kashmir, lies a beautiful and popular hill station of Nainital. Tourists from all over the world flock to this hill station to experience the chilling and pleasant weather of the place. Take your kids to the Nainital Zoo and they will get to see various animals and also snow leopards. Don't forget to try the Gol Gappa and chaat at Nainital’s Chandni Chowk market.

