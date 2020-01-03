4 Most Unique Destinations For Boat And Cruise Vacations In India

If you want to escape from the hustle of the streets and soak yourself in the languid rivers, then you should opt for cruise vacations. You can explore the beautiful natural sights as you travel through the cruise. You will get to spend your vacation over the glinting waves and also get to admire the beautiful sea and rivers. Read on to know more about the cruise vacations in India.

Best boat and cruise vacations in India

The Golden Triangle Cruise

This cruise trip will offer you a luxurious 12-night cruise vacation in India. The journey starts from the capital city of New Delhi to Kolkata and sails along the sacred river of Ganga. This is a land-water cruise vacation with 7 nights onboard and 6 nights on a land stay. A very unique experience, this cruise vacation is an ideal destination for water lovers who will be pampered with the most exotic food.

Chilika Lake boat

A hidden scenic destination for a relaxing boat vacation in India is the Chilka Lake located in the Bay of Bengal. Located approximately 50 km from Puri, the lake is famous for birdwatchers. The boat will let you glide through the pristine waters and also you help you catch a glimpse of the beautiful migratory birds like falcons and pelicans. The boat ride halts at Rajahamsa Beach where you will get to see dolphins.

Kochi Cruise

Pack your bags and head to Kochi, which is known to be a popular destination for a cruise vacations in India. You will get to cruise along the glinting waves of the sea and admire nature's beauty. With pleasant weather all year round, Kochi attracts millions of tourists and travellers for experiencing the cruise rides. Moreover, these cruise vacations in India offer you traditional and authentic cuisines on board. You will have an incredible laid back holiday.

Goa Cruise

Goa has been a renowned destination for cruises and boat rides. You will get to become a part of the cultural entertainment while you relish on the beer and buffet as you cruise into the Zuari bay. Along with that, you will also get to enjoy the spectacular sunset and watch the luminous waters or dance the full day with your loved ones. You can also opt for Goa to Mumbai cruise that will offer you world-class hospitality. You can surprise your partner with this Goa cruise.

