Norway: From Wildlife To Northern Lights, Here Are Things To Do In The Country

Also known as Scandinavian land of huge glaciers and secluded islands, Norway is absolutely splendid. The land is sometimes snow-capped or drenched into the hotness of the sun. Norway is a land that offers extraordinary experiences. From cruising along the coastal areas to taking long walks along the lakes, here are some extraordinary things to do in Norway.

Cruise through Norway

If you desire to experience the beauty of the Norwegian coast, then take a cruise from Bergen to Kirkenes. You will get an insight of the stunning islets and towns that are not reachable by buses or trains. This is not just amongst the extraordinary things to do in Norway for travellers but also for newlyweds.

Experience Northern lights

One of the most unusual things to do in Norway is gazing at the Northern lights. Northern lights are beautiful and unbelievable. These lights paint the night skies with various colours including green, blue, violet and yellow. You will get to witness this beautiful sight amongst the gigantic trees. It is said that the Northern part of Norway is the best place to witness this amazing phenomenon.

Hiking the Jotunheimen

Hiking the wonderful Jotuheinman is one of the most adventurous things to do for couples. It is a never-ending land of marvellous mountains and breathtaking lakes. The landscapes are a beautiful mix of rocks, snow, and vegetation that will leave you spellbound.

Wildlife-watching

With frosted forests, beautiful coastlines and snowy landscapes, Norway qualify to be one of the most stunning destinations to visit in the world. You may encounter moose, deers and white-tailed eagles while wildering through the forests. The picturesque views will make you click pictures for lifetime memories.

Watch the midnight sun

Norway will help you witness many magical phenomenons. Apart from the Northern lights, there is another mid-night sun phenomenon that has attracted tourists from all over the world. You can witness this at Harstad. To get a better view, you should get near the coastline or high up in the mountains.

