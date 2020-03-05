5 Trips Abroad That You Can Choose From As A Mother's Day Gift To Your Mom

Mother's Day is a day on which people celebrate and honour their mothers as well as motherhood, maternal bonds and the influence of a mother in society. This year, Mother's Day is falling on May 10th, and if you are someone who loves to take trips with your mother and cherish the memories, then this time you could gift your mother to a trip abroad. Here is a list of trips abroad that you can choose from as a Mother's Day gift to your mom.

Island countries

Maldives

The Maldives has a warm and tropical climate which makes it so popular among tourists. The low lying islands are surrounded by clean beautiful white sandy beaches. It is a beautiful sight. The Maldives has many accommodation options fitting all kinds of budgets.

New Zealand

New Zealand is a popular destination among travellers who wish to spend time in natures lap. New Zealand is considered one of the most beautiful places on earth. The country is filled with wonderful natural reserves and marine reserves which must be visited at least once in a lifetime.

Hill Stations

Alps/ Europe

Europe has many options if you want to go to a hill station. The Alps are spread across eight Alpine countries: France, Switzerland, Monaco, Italy, Liechtenstein, Austria, Germany, and Slovenia. you can pick any one of these and take your mother there.

Countries with cultural value

Bhutan

Lying in the fold of Himalayas, Bhutan is a beautiful country to visit. It has a lot to offer to its tourists if they want to experience culture and beauty. Bhutan’s culture is strongly based on its Tibetan form of Mahayana Buddhism which has a hint of Tibet’s ancient Bon shamanist religion.

Italy

Italy in Europe is famous worldwide for its food and the historical events that took place in the country. It is a country that has spectacular cities, ancient ruins, museums, mountains, beaches and picturesque scenery. The food of Italy is world-famous and must be experienced in its authentic form.

Promo Image credits: Liana Mikah/Unsplash