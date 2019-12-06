Underrated Travel Destinations Across The Country To Visit In Holidays

India is one of the few countries to have different kinds of climatic regions. It offers deserts, beaches as well as hill-stations. There are many unexplored places in this seventh-largest country in the world. Here is a list of some of the most underrated destinations to visit.

Most underrated destinations to visit

Doodhpathri

Doodhpatri is a popular spot in Jammu & Kashmir. The place is famous for its green fields and tall mountains. It is located in the Budhgam district and is easily accessible from Srinagar. The soft melody of the nearby flowing rivers will make you feel lost in the rich aura of Doodhpathri. It is also called ‘Valley of Milk’.

Lansdowne

Lansdowne is one of the most beautiful hill-stations in the state of Uttarakhand. The place was founded as a military garrison under the British Raj and Garhwali Museum traces the history of the Garhwal Rifles regiment, that still trains in the town. The lush green forests and delightful resorts will make you experience a pleasant holiday.

Kovalam

The exotic coastal town lies in the southern state of Kerala. The place offers an endless sight of coconut trees. It has some of the mind-blowing beaches that include Lighthouse beach, Hawa beach, and Samudra beach. Karamana River, Vellayani Lake, and Halcyon Castle are some of the popular tourist places to visit.

Yuksom

Yuksom is one of the ancient towns in Sikkim that is admired for its scenic beauty. It is the most preferred location by trekkers. Some of the main key attractions in this place are Norbugang Park, Tashi tenka, Dubdi Gompa and Kathok Wodsalin Gompa. The popular Khangchendzonga National Park is also located at Yuksom. The nearest airport to Yuksom is Pakyong airport and the best time to visit is between the months of September to November.

Kaas Plateau

Kaas Plateau is a volcanic plateau that is located in the state of Maharashtra. It was declared as a biodiversity site by UNESCO in the year 2012. The place has a calm atmosphere and is at a one hour-drive away from Satara. Due to less commercialisation and population, Kaas Plateau has not lost its relevance.

