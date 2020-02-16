Acadia National Park, A Blissful Place You Must Visit At Least Once

The Acadia National Park in Mount Desert Island of Maine is one of the most famous National Parks in the United States. It is considered to be amongst the top ten 10 most-visited national parks with reportedly 3.5 million visitors annually. It is home to a large number of rare species of flora and fauna. The Acadia National Park was originally called Sieur de Monts National Monument in 1916, and the name was later changed to Lafayette National Park in 1919.

According to the history of the island, the name of Maine's Mount Desert Island was given by the famous explorer Samuel de Champlain. With such scenic places and rich history, here is everything you need to know before planning a trip to this US national park.

When to visit Acadia National Park

Acadia is famous for its stunning fall foliage but it is also beautiful in the winter when it is often covered with snow. Many people come to enjoy the winter scenic drives and hike to this national park. It is popularly known for cross-country skiing and snowshoeing, making it a wonderful way to see the park in winters and some also enjoy ice fishing as another popular activity in the region.

Fun things to do in Acadia National Park

The park includes several campgrounds including Blackwoods, Seawall, Schoodic Woods, and more. However, they are most of the time very crowded, especially during good weather conditions in the region. There is an option for horse camping in Wildwood Stables. Apart from visiting the park, one can also visit the Smithsonian affiliated Abbe Museum, Dorr Museum of Natural History, go on the top of the Cadillac Mountain, and lots more.

