Bali: Best Of Travel Tips When Travelling To The Indonesian Island

Set in Indonesia, Bali is an Island state of the country. It is popularly known for its forested volcanic mountains, iconic rice paddies, beaches and coral reefs. It is also home popular spiritual places including temples. The island is also popular for its meditation and yoga retreats. With so many things to offer, the location is a popular tourist destination. Being a different and a new space, it is difficult for first timers to know what to do and what not to do. Here are a few tips to keep in mind when travelling to Bali.

Tips to follow when travelling to Bali

Visa

Around 169 countries can visit Indonesia visa-free for 30 days. While Visa on Arrival applies for other countries at USD 35. It can also be easily extended.

ALSO READ | Day Trips Around Bali - Venues That Can Perfectly Invigorate Your Mind And Body

Weather

August to December is the peak season to visit Bali. February is also a good time to visit Bali since the area is still green from the rains. There is a specific date in March when there is no travel allowed. The date various every year.

ATMs

ATMs are usually widely accessible throughout the area. But when it comes to the rural parts, it is difficult to find an ATM that still has cash. Make sure you carry small bills for the vendors and larger ones for the fancy restaurants.

ALSO READ | Eco-friendly Travel: Know How To Protect The Earth While Travelling

Transport

Since it is a touristy spot, getting around Bali is pretty easy. Taxis are everywhere and people can also rent scootys to travel around. Keep in mind that there are no gas stations on the countryside only roadside stalls selling petrol out of old vodka bottles.

Water

It is strongly advised not to drink the tap water in Bali. But to care for the environment, it is also advised that you can reusable bottle with you at all times. Try to fill water from the installed filters and many restaurants and cafes offer free refills.

ALSO READ | Travel: Here Is A List Of Things To Do And Places To Visit In Los Angeles

Clothing and Culture

There are no such restrictions on clothing when it comes to Bali. One can simply wear all the clothing that they would usually wear on beaches. But it is advised that you cover up a little when visiting remote areas. All the temples require you to wear a certain attire which can be rented at the temples.

Food

Bali is a foodie’s dream destination. When in Bali, make sure you check out proper restaurants and cafes that you definitely want to visit. Make sure you try the local cuisine and don’t forget to eat at the warungs. The Mie Goreng (fried noodles) and Beef Rendang are must try dishes.

ALSO READ | New York Travel: Here Are A Few Places That You Can Visit For Your Weekend Getaway