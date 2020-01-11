Melbourne, a city with a mixture of bustling laneways, super delicious restaurants and attractive museums is also the cultural capital of Australia. Melbourne welcomes tourists and visitors with a sense of excitement.

The city’s fascinating flavours and sporting competitions is what entices most foreign tourists here. It is recommended to attend a sports event, have a cocktail on a rooftop, and know about some hidden stories of Melbourne whenever you plan a visit to Australia. Even if you are in a tight schedule, you can enjoy this destination. Read further to know-how-

Things to do in Melbourne within 12 hours in order to explore the best places

Walk down the Melbourne laneways

The centre of Melbourne is eased with cobbled laneways and easy walking spaces. These laneways have now turned into a centre of attraction for coffee shops, cafés, and unique shopping boutiques. You can explore the city’s stunning arcades and street art around every corner - including talents from England-based graffiti artist Banksy.

Image courtesy: @racheemary

Taste the best coffee of Melbourne

For all the local people of Melbourne, coffee is more than just a necessary part of their morning routine. Drinking coffee is so well embedded in the culture that it has truly grown into an art form. It is home to thousands of cafés and some of the world's best baristas that you can explore.

Image courtesy: @eatandexploremelbourne

Visit the local markets

Melbourne is very well-known for its markets, where you can get local produce items of arts and crafts and vintage fashion. Enjoy the hustle and bustle of the Queen Victoria Markets, the largest uncovered market in the Southern Hemisphere.

You can also opt for a bus from this market to head towards the South Melbourne market and enjoy dimsums or street-style Mexican food under its historic canopies.

Cocktails at the rooftop

Have some refreshing cocktails at the rooftops with a view at one of Melbourne’s best places. Exploding up across the city centre, and the bohemian neighbourhoods of Fitzroy and Carlton, these high-altitude bars will allow you to witness the beautiful sight of the sunset with a drink in hand. These restaurants are located at the heart of the city. They are perfect for catching up on a cup of coffee with your loved one.

