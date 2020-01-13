Beautiful Street In India & All Around The World That You Need To Know About

All of us love to visit beautiful places. Walking down the amazing beautiful streets makes people feel as if they are transported to another world. It is rightly said by many that there’s beauty everywhere in the world.

So here are some stunning streets in the world that will make you feel mesmerized and fall in love with the view. Have a look:

Most beautiful streets all around the world that you need to visit

Kala Ghoda, Mumbai, Maharashtra

Kala Ghoda is the creative hub for art and indie galleries along with designer cafes, situated in the heart of Mumbai, Maharashtra. The streets of Kala Ghoda are laden with different art designs and you can spot many artworks of young artists in its lanes.

Popular horse mural and other facades are studded at the entrance of this street. To get the best experience and watch the street delightfully, visit this place in the month of February at the time of the well-known Kala Ghoda Festival.

Image courtesy: @mumbai.clickers

Chefchaouen, Morocco

Chefchaouen in northwest Morocco located in the Rif mountains is famous for its signature blue walls, cannabis, and handicrafts items. All these things make the street look attractive and beautiful. But the most essential is its pretty artistic streets, that signifies spirituality.

The houses in the streets have colored plant pots next to their door displayed on the wall, which adds more charm to this gorgeous street in the city.

Image courtesy: @mehmedakifkarakas

Cherry Blossom Avenue in Bonn, Germany

Cherry Blossom Avenue of Bonn is one of the most beautiful streets in the world. No list is complete without this amazing street added in it. This street gets more attractive and happy during the Kirschblutenfest, which is held annually. This fest is known for its live music and local food stalls. Anyone would love to stroll in these streets with their loved ones.

Image courtesy: @travelsfeens

Golden Lane in Prague, Chez Republic

Golden Lane in Prague is an exceptional example of a street that leaves people amazed. This street is located in the heart of the castle of Prague, Chez Republic. You will have to walk down the street to see the beauty of it and also bend your back slightly to watch the typically pictures house on the street.

Image courtesy: @melissagualdambrini

Burano, Italy

Burano street in Italy is off the coast of Venice, in the waters of the Venetian Lagoon, which is a series of small islands. There are many recognizable canals that run along the streets and make it look more beautiful. Nowhere in Venice, these streets are prettier except in Burano. The canals and the multi-coloured building makes this street even more attractive.

Image courtesy: @m.divya.mohan

Promo Image courtesy: @travelsfeens

