Bandipur Tiger Reserve: Here's All You Need To Know About The National Park

Located in the southern state of Karnataka, Bandipur National Park is a fine example known for managing inter-states Tiger reserves. It was initially used for hunting during the Kingdom of Mysore but is now upgraded to Bandipur Tiger Reserve. For those who want to visit the National Park, here are the packages and timings of the Tiger Reserve.

Bandipur Tiger Reserve packages

Check-in Time 13.00 Hrs to 19.30 Hrs

Location: NH 67, Hangala Village, Gundlupet Taluk, Bandipur, Karnataka 571126, India

Wildlife Safari

There are many safari activities taking place in the Tiger Reserve. There are approximately 8 department safari buses and 5 Gypsys to take the visitors to Bandipur Tiger Reserve. The trip charges approximately ₹ 3000 - this includes a trip with the Entry Fee.

There are Safari Tariffs include the entry fee, jungle safari, Walk-In-Safari in bus. The price is different for adults as well as children. There are various safari timings for buses and for Gypsy. For buses, the first trip starts at 6:15 am and ends at 07:45 am. The last trip starts at 05:30 pm and ends at 06:45 pm. Coming to the Gypsy, the first trip starts 06:15 am and ends at 08:00 am. The last trip for Gypsy starts at 04:30 pm and ends at 06:30 pm.

There is a wildlife film show at 7 pm. Also, there is a souvenir shop that has equipment and tourism and handicraft articles that are sold. One can buy them at the souvenir shop.

ALSO READ | Periyar National Park Is A Must Visit For Wildlife Enthusiasts, Here's Why!

Exploring the Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve

When in Bandipur, visitors should not miss exploring the Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve. Situated across the lush green hills of Nilgiri, this biosphere is recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The Biosphere includes many National Parks, which include Mudumalai, Bandipur, Wayanad and Mukurthi. These national parks house many tigers. elephants, leopards, lion-tailed macaque, grey langur and black panthers.

ALSO READ | Rajinikanth's Forthcoming Debut On 'Man Vs Wild' Triggers Hilarious Meme Fest On Twitter

Visiting the Himvada Temple during a trip to Bandipur Tiger Reserve

A trip to Bandipur might be incomplete without taking a trip to this temple situated at the Gopalaswamy Hills. It is dedicated to Lord Krishna's avatar. With a rich history associated with the place, one cannot miss to visit the holy shrine.

ALSO READ | Rajinikanth To Feature In Bear Grylls' 'Man Vs Wild', To Stay In Bandipur Forest

Taking a trip to Ooty

One of the best advantages of visiting the Bandipur Tiger Reserve is that the beautiful hill station, Ooty is located just nearby. Located in the Nilgiri District, the surreal hill station is one of the most beautiful destinations. The view and the weather further add to the experience of the trip.

ALSO READ | Superstar Rajinikanth Twists Ankle While Shooting For 'Man Vs Wild'