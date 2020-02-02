Barsey Rhododendron Wildlife Sanctuary In Sikkim And Everything About It

The Varsey Rhododendron Sanctuary or Barsey Rhododendron Sanctuary is located in the Singalila Range of western Sikkim. It offers many things to look out for when planning a day-out in the beautiful sanctuary. The place is spread over a humungous area of 104 square kilometres. From rich flora and fauna to find some rare species of birds and animals, nature-lovers have all the reasons to visit this National Park. Here is everything a person needs to know while visiting this place.

All about the Barsey Rhododendron Sanctuary

The Barsey Rhododendron Sanctuary opens at 8:00 am and closes at 4:00 pm. The best time to visit this massive National Park is from March or April. You can enter the National Park for free for all levied by the Wildlife Division of the Forest Department. Furthermore, the best way to cover the entire National Park is by getting into a guide.

There are three points of entry into this sanctuary from Dentam, Hilley and Soreng. Tourists generally like to visit the place from Hilley as it is easily accessible by road. The must-visit time to Barsey is during the Rhododendron flowering season. The Barsey Rhododendron Sanctuary is rich in fauna which includes; Leopard cat, Himalayan Langur, Crimson Horned Pheasant, Himalayan Yellow Throated Marten, Himalayan Palm Civet, Monal Pheasant, Kaleej and many diverse species of birds.

The climate is wet and the atmosphere is generally cold. July is considered to be the wettest month for the sanctuary. The place receives above 2500m regular snowfall in winter. One can find clear skies only from November to May.

