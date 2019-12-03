Yellowstone National Park: Things To Do On Your Visit To This Beautiful National Park

Yellowstone is a seasonal park. There are some really amazing attractions in the park that you can see. If you're an avid hiker, this national park is the best pick for you. You can even enjoy some family time at this national park. You can go fishing, enjoy river rafting, animal spotting, wildlife stopping, etc. at this park. Read on to know more about the best things to do at Yellowstone-

Things to do Yellowstone national park-

Hiking

Summer is Yellowstone's best time for walking, and not just for the weather. Most areas of the park are only open between Memorial Day and Labor Day (roughly). Until mid or late July, most trails are not free, because of the accumulated snow. Hiking is by far the most popular activity on this list.

Fishing

You will need a permit issued by Yellowstone (state-issued ones are not going to do it) to go fishing in the area. You can pick it up from the same locations as the boating ones or from the local fly shops. They cost $18, $25 a week, and $40 a season. Also, make sure to check the limits on certain fish species and specific park regions.

Wildlife spotting

Occasionally the bulls, crazed with adrenaline, can chase cars, so remember to be vigilant (as always) and not get closer than 25 yards. Keep an eye out for them along and near Mammoth's Hayden Valley.

Wolf spotting

Throughout the year, you can see wolves in Yellowstone, but winter has an advantage because the snow makes it easier to spot the animals. Moreover, fewer people are present there in the summer. Safari Yellowstone's Wolf & Wildlife tours are $350 a half-day and $500 a full day.

