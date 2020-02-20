The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Beaches Around Mumbai That One Can Visit To Spend Some Quality Time

Travel

If you are looking for quiet places to relax in the hustling and bustling city of Mumbai, here are a few beaches around Mumbai that you must visit.

Written By Brandon Fernandes | Mumbai | Updated On:
beaches around mumbai

Mumbai is known to be the city of dreams because many people flock to Mumbai to fulfil their dreams. While it is also known for its relentless chaos which can become troublesome at times, the city also has some peaceful beaches which are a must-visit to get away from the daily hustle and bustle of Mumbai. These beaches near Mumbai will not fail to disappoint you. Here are some beaches near Mumbai worth exploring if you're new to the city or want a quiet hangout spot.

Manori Beach

Manori is considered a getaway as it is known to be very quiet and peaceful. One can lay a mat on the beach and watch the beautiful sunset while having some good food. Manori has a lot of restaurants to offer some delicious seafood. It will take you around two hours to get to Manori, even if you live in South Mumbai.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nitin Shyam (@nitin_hopkins) on

Also read | Places In Mumbai That Are Perfect To Enjoy Delicious French Food

Uttan Beach

About an hour’s drive from Mumbai city, Uttan beach is situated in Bhayander West and a drive to the beach is completely beautiful as you will pass small villages on your way. One can go on to explore the area by visiting the lighthouse and the markets around.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aman Baid (@capturing_experiencess) on

Harihareshwar beach

Known to be one the best beaches close to Mumbai, Harihareshwar beach is definitely a sight to behold. Harihareshwar beach is also famous for its temples in the surrounding area. One can also book hotels easily if they wish to extend their stay.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Travel Amigo (@your_travelamigo) on

Also read | Places In Mumbai To Find 'Ghevar' And Taste This Authentic Rajasthani Sweet Dish

Vasai beach

Located on the outskirts of Mumbai, Vasai beach has a lot to offer. Over recent times, it has been used as an international shoot spot, such as the Coldplay video ‘Hymn For The Weekend’. The Vasai Beach is also one of the cleanest beaches in Mumbai and one can head on for a relaxing day-long picnic.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ashish (@ashish_ab_08) on

Also read | Jain Vada Pav: The Best Places In Mumbai To Try This Tasty Street Food!

Also read | Shivaji Jayanti Celebrations In Mumbai: All You Need To Know About It

Image courtesy: Canva

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
MNS THREATENS WARIS PATHAN
MEA: ABRAHAMS SENT BACK 'IZZAT SE'
ACTIVIST HECKLED OUT OF RALLY
BJP TAKES AIM AT SHIV SENA
WHOSE BOWLING ACTION BEST?
ZUCKERBERG GETS ARMPITS BLOW-DRIED