Beaches Around Mumbai That One Can Visit To Spend Some Quality Time

Mumbai is known to be the city of dreams because many people flock to Mumbai to fulfil their dreams. While it is also known for its relentless chaos which can become troublesome at times, the city also has some peaceful beaches which are a must-visit to get away from the daily hustle and bustle of Mumbai. These beaches near Mumbai will not fail to disappoint you. Here are some beaches near Mumbai worth exploring if you're new to the city or want a quiet hangout spot.

Manori Beach

Manori is considered a getaway as it is known to be very quiet and peaceful. One can lay a mat on the beach and watch the beautiful sunset while having some good food. Manori has a lot of restaurants to offer some delicious seafood. It will take you around two hours to get to Manori, even if you live in South Mumbai.

Uttan Beach

About an hour’s drive from Mumbai city, Uttan beach is situated in Bhayander West and a drive to the beach is completely beautiful as you will pass small villages on your way. One can go on to explore the area by visiting the lighthouse and the markets around.

Harihareshwar beach

Known to be one the best beaches close to Mumbai, Harihareshwar beach is definitely a sight to behold. Harihareshwar beach is also famous for its temples in the surrounding area. One can also book hotels easily if they wish to extend their stay.

Vasai beach

Located on the outskirts of Mumbai, Vasai beach has a lot to offer. Over recent times, it has been used as an international shoot spot, such as the Coldplay video ‘Hymn For The Weekend’. The Vasai Beach is also one of the cleanest beaches in Mumbai and one can head on for a relaxing day-long picnic.

Image courtesy: Canva