Beautiful Castles In North America One Should Visit Atleast Once In A Lifetime

The fairytale castles were mostly associated with medieval Europe, The USA is mostly home to beautiful mansions and palaces looked over by the government. Here is a list of the most enchanting castles in the United States right from the Bishop’s Palace to the Biltmore estate.

Most Beautiful Palaces in North America

Bishop’s Palace, Texas

The Bishop’s Palace is also known as Gresham's House located in Galveston’s East End Historic District and was built in the 19th century. The Bishop’s Palace was built by a local architect Nicholas Clayton. The castle was built in the most dramatic way possible with a stairway, stained glass windows and decorative wood carvings

Bannerman Castle, Beacon, New York

Located on a tiny island around 60 miles away from Hudson River, the Bannerman castle was built in the early 20th century. It was built by Scottish-American merchant Francis Bannerman not as a home but as an arsenal. It was designed similarly to the house he took birth in.

Boldt Castle, New York

This castle was built in 1900 by George C. Boldt for him and his beloved wife to enjoy during summer. It is situated in the Thousand Islands region, just a little away from the city. After the death of Geroge C. Boldt, the castle remained untouched for 70 years until the Thousand Island Bridge Authority acquired and restored the castle.

Hearst Castle, California’

Hearst Castle in California was located on a hilltop overlooking the California town of San Simeon. It was built between 1919 and 1947. It is said that the Hearst castle comprised of four buildings, 165 rooms and 127 acres of terraced gardens. It is also popularly known as the ‘La Cuesta Encantada’ (The Enchanted Hill).

Biltmore Estate, North Carolina

The construction of this beautiful castle Biltmore estate went on for six long years, beginning in 1889. It is located between the Blue Ridge Mountains outside Asheville, North Carolina. Today the estate owns a vineyard and winery which produce the best wines in town.

